Country music superstar Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library to provide books to children around the world. Free books are mailed to children up to age 5 in participating communities, including Big Bear.
Books are free to registered families.
Big Bear residents Diane Goepp and Sandra Foulkes are passionate about early childhood literacy and launched the Big Bear Valley Imagination Library in 2019. It operates under the Big Bear Lighthouse Project, a nonprofit 501(c)3.
The benefits early reading are significant, Goepp and Foulkes say. The Big Bear Valley Imagination Library provides a unique opportunity in preparing young children for a lifetime of academic success.
In 2019, 210 Big Bear Valley preschoolers were registered for the Big Bear Valley Imagination Library, and 1,340 books were delivered directly to their homes. In 2020 the Big Bear Valley Imagination Library continues to deliver free books to preschoolers, but is emphasizing online registration.
For more information, visit
www.bbvimagination.com or call Goepp at 714-325-3835. You can also email bbvimagination@gmail.com. To register, children must be under 5 and Big Bear residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.