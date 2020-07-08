When officials reopened campgrounds in the San Bernardino National Forest in May, there was a rush to the wilderness.
According to San Bernardino National Forest public information officer Zach Behrens, that first weekend all open campsites were at capacity within the first hour. It’s been the same story nearly every weekend since. Campgrounds requiring reservations are booked for the season. The three campgrounds on the forest that are first-come, first-serve, fill up quickly.
Even though campsites may be at a premium it is always a good idea to check in case of cancellations.
Camping — whether in tents, trailers or RVs — has become the latest thing around the country in the age of COVID-19. Traveling around the country in an RV, setting up a tent in a state or national park or forest, renting a trailer or RV for the ultimate road trip are popular choices. Each camping option requires planning and supplies. Roughing it means stocking the tent or trailer with everything you may need. Staying at an RV park like the Lighthouse Trailer Resort and Marina on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake may have amenities available including recreational rentals and a store to replenish supplies.
There are several options on the forest in addition to developed campgrounds. Undeveloped camping is allowed in many remote areas and yellow post sites. These areas are away from highways along back roads or trails. There are restrictions in these areas. Wood fires and charcoal barbecues are not allowed. Chemical or propane stoves may be used with a California Campfire permit, which can be obtained at ranger stations or online at
