The Journey Church hosts a fundraising yard sale for the Illuminate Youth Group. Funds raised will help with yearly events for the youth group, including conferences, mission trips and service activities.
The fundraiser is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 6, from
7 to 11 a.m.
The Journey Church is at 800 Greenspot Blvd., Big Bear City.
