Power outages were reported at the Big Bear Vons and State Brothers complexes and Moonridge areas today. Reports of the outages started rolling in on social media sites at about 1:30 p.m.
Paul Macroni, president at Big Bear Valley Electric Service said the outage is mainly at the shopping center complexes and in Moonridge. Crews have been working in the Moonridge area today and he was unsure at press time if that was affecting the outage.
Macroni stated crews are working to resolve the issue and expects power to be restored within 30 minutes.
This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.