The San Bernardino National Forest will be conducting a prescribed burn June 15-22. This will be for approximately 2,500 acres on Thomas Mountain in the San Jacinto district; west of the community of Garner Valley and southeast of the communities of Idyllwild and Mountain Center.
There will be more than 100 firefighters from the U.S.D.A. Forest Service and partner agencies involved in active ignitions, which will last for five to seven days. These ignitions will be carried out through ground-based and helicopter aerial operations. After the active ignitions, there will be several additional days dedicated to mop-up, securement, and patrolling as needed.