With all natural disasters and some that are manmade, preparation is key.
In the last few months, we have delved into what agencies throughout the valley and the Big Bear Fire Authority have done to mitigate wildfire risks. Bear Valley Electric Service outlined the steps they have taken and continue to work on to reduce the likelihood a wildfire is caused by a downed power line or spark near an ignition source. The local firefighting agencies have given us a complete look at staffing levels and equipment needed. What are you doing to prepare for the next wildfire or natural disaster?
Ultimately, the simple steps you take now to prevent property and homes from becoming consumed by a wildfire are in your hands. Creating defensible space around your property has the most effect on how you, and your home, make it through the next fire.
Chief Jeff Willis has drawn a line in the sand against the next roaring wildfire. “How many shots across the bow does the community need to have with the Lake Fire in 2017, the El Dorado Fire in 2020, the Radford Fire last year, the Sawtooth Fire in 2006, the Holcomb Fire in 2017?”
Willis asked. “We’ve got absolute risk in our community.”
Recent inspections in the valley have come with criticism and anger as residents are fined for fire abatement violations without warning.
Creating defensible space is not a new concept. In 1968, Cal Fire created the Operation Fire Safe wildfire prevention program as a response to changing wildfire conditions that resulted in the destruction of more homes being built in areas that were once wildland. Cal-Fire historical information states the term " wildland-urban interface” (WUI) is used to describe this new area.
In 1989, The “Fire Safe! Inside and Out” wildfire prevention campaign was developed by California Department of Forestry Chief of Fire Prevention Loren Poore. This program brought the concept of educating homeowners about fire safe practices inside and outside the home. Defensible space became the catchword for what fire officials would use to describe areas to protect homes and wildlands in the WUI, according to CDF.
It wouldn’t be until 1991 with the Oakland firestorm that the concept would spread, well, like wildfire. The fire, also known as the Tunnel Fire, ultimately killed 25 people and injured 150 others. It destroyed 2,843 homes, 437 apartments and condominiums as it burned through 1,520 acres. The economic loss was estimated at $1.5 billion at that time. The cause of the fire was determined to be an incompletely extinguished grass fire near Berkeley Hills. The fire began on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991, and was thought to be under control later that evening. A brush fire ignited shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 and rapidly grew by wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour. The fire quickly overwhelmed local and regional firefighting resources.
How many similar stories have happened?
The ultimate goal for utilizing defensible space, aside from protecting Big Bear Valley residents and their properties from the threat of wildfires, is to make the community more favorable in the eyes of home insurance companies, some of which have pulled out of California altogether due to the risk. Due in part to the increased severity of wildfires, three of California’s largest property insurers, State Farm, Allstate and Farmers, recently decided to limit new homeowners policies in the Golden State, raising questions about the stability of the California home insurance market, according to an MSN.com report.
Defensible space not only can save you or your home during a wildfire. It gives firefighters a chance to save your home and can help prevent injury and death to those working hard to contain the flames. “Everyone’s playing their part, everyone gets treated the same,” said Douglas Craig,
the fire inspector leading the abatement program. “My concern is I want that person not to lose their home and I want that fire crew that’s going to be assigned to that home not to lose their lives, those are my two goals when I get there.”
Here is a list of fire abatement issues the fire department is currently using as a guide for citations.