Per Sheriff's Department Public Information Office:
UPDATE Aug. 21 8:00 a.m.
As Tropical Cyclone Hilary moves out of San Bernardino County, the following information relates to the current status of areas of Forrest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucca Valley.
Forrest Falls
• A large mud and debris flow occurred on Sunday, August 20th, cutting off access into and out of Forrest Falls.
Oak Glen
• Oak Glen Road is washed out at Birch Creek.
• Potato Canyon has been affected by mud and debris flow.
• Highway 38 has been washed out at Onyx Summit.
• 7 Oaks Road has been washed out.
• The evacuation order for the Serrano Square neighborhood, south of Oak Glen Road, was lifted at 11:00 a.m.
Yucca Valley
• Highway 247, at Pipes Canyon in Yucca Valley, is closed to all traffic.
All evacuation orders and shelter in place orders, with the exception of the Serrano Square neighborhood, remain in effect. There have been no reports of injuries or death as a result of this storm.
Emergency personnel will continue assessing affected areas today by ground and air, utilizing volunteer personnel, drones, and Sheriff’s Aviation Crews.
For information related to the storm, please visit https://storminfo.sbcounty.gov/. If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency dial 911 for assistance.