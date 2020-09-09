There won’t be any Kodiak 100 runners navigating their way around the ridgeline that surrounds Big Bear Lake this week. Mountain bikers aren’t likely to pedal toward a Rim Nordic 2020 title on Sept. 13. The two events that take place on the San Bernardino National Forest are casualties of fire.
The US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has temporarily closed several national forests because of heightened fire danger. This includes the San Bernardino National Forest, where the Rim Nordic mountain bike series and Kodiak 100 Ultra Marathon take place. Big Bear Mountain Resort, which had already planned to close its mid-week operations this week, will not be able to open for mountain biking and hiking this weekend. The forest closure is expected to remain in effect for at least seven days, if not longer, according to officials with the Mountaintop Ranger District.
Susie Schmelzer, race director for the Kodiak 100 Ultra Marathons, had made major creative changes to the 2020 race in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmelzer said this latest blow is heartbreaking, but she agreed it was necessary for the safety of emergency personnel including firefighters and forest rangers.
“This is a monumental fire threat,” Schmelzer said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority. We are evaluating all options, and we are devastated knowing the disappointment and disruption this will cause everyone. We tried everything to hold the Kodiak this year.”
