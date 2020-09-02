in recent years Tom Spiegel, had seen a decline in youth interest in the sport of mountain biking. This year has been a different story for the owner of the mountain bike race event and timing company, Team Big Bear.
“We’ve seen a lot of kids for our races,” Spiegel said during the Big Bear Shoot Out cross-country event at Bear Mountain Aug. 30. “The high school league has helped a lot.”
Junior numbers have grown considerably this season. Of the 200-plus entries in the Shoot Out Enduro race on Aug. 30, 80 were juniors. Spiegel said that 100 of the 300-plus downhill racers on Aug. 30 were juniors.
Spiegel believes the lack of youth sports because of COVID-19 has something to do with the increase. Parents are looking for something for their kids to do athletically, and mountain biking is one of the only sports around during the pandemic, he said. “They’ve discovered biking,” Spiegel said.
The increase in mountain bike race entries for the second Big Bear Shoot Out didn’t just come from more youth riders. The adults are flocking to the mountains, too, for a bit of competition. The first race of the season on Aug. 1-2 attracted more than 550 riders. This past weekend, about 700 mountain bikers participated in enduro, cross-country and downhill mountain bike races at Big Bear Mountain Resort.
Races are run in a time trial fashion spreading out the riders on the course along Skyline Trail and other south shore trails.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.