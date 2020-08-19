Chad Hall won his second straight Rim Nordic race Aug. 16 to inch closer to the overall cross-country mountain bike series pro men’s title. His target in the series finale Sept. 13 is Gustavo Pedroza of the Baghouse team, who won the first race in the series and finished second in race two and three.
While Pedroza’s lead over Hall is 192 points, the series counts only each racer’s top three finishes. Hall rides for the Bear Valley Bikes team.
The season finale counts double in the point calculations. If Hall wins the finale, he will beat Pedroza for the crown.
Lesley Paterson of LIV/ENVE won her second Rim Nordic race in the pro women’s division, edging Nikki Peterson of KS Kenda Women’s MTB for the win on Aug. 16. Paterson holds a 120 point lead over Sandy Grimes of Bear Valley Bikes in the overall standings. The women’s pro title race has tightened with Paterson, Grimes and Peterson all positioned to push for the crown.
Other Bear Valley Bikes winners on Aug. 16 included John Keating in the expert men 55-59 division, Cindy Villars in the expert women 50-plus division, Evan Turner in the junior beginner men 11-12 division and Ella Kearney Turner in the junior beginner women 14-and-under division.
Danny Ent, riding for the Big Bear Mountain Bike Team, won the sport men 55-59 race.
Registration for the season finale on Sept. 13 is open online at www.rimnordic.com. For more information, visit the website or call 909-867-2600.
Rim Nordic is located on Highway 18, six miles east of Big Bear Lake, across from Snow Valley Resort.
Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzly
