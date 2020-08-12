sWhile the Tour de Big Bear didn’t happen this year, the Big Bear Cycling Association isn’t in hibernation.
The club sponsors weekly rides on the road and on the trail. Updated ride information is available on the MeetUp app and the calendar at www.bigbearcycling.com.
There is a Java Road ride on Mondays at 9 a.m. at Amangela’s Sandwich & Bagel Shop on Village Drive. A Recovery Road Ride is on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Maggio’s Pizza on Big Bear Boulevard in the Interlaken Center. Saturday intermediate and advanced mountain bike rides are at 9:30 a.m. with meet ups at Chains Required Bike Shop at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Summit Boulevard. Saturday’s intermediate road ride is at 9 a.m. with meet up at The Copper Q on Pine Knot Avenue.
Upcoming events for members include the Skyline Mountain Bike Ride on Sept. 12, the ride to Pioneertown on Oct. 4 and the annual Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 6.
Those who have not yet renewed their Big Bear Cycling membership or wish to join the association can do so online on the Big Bear Cycling Association website.
