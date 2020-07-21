First it was pushed back a month in hopes that the Tour de Big Bear could go on. On July 20, the Big Bear Cycling Association made the decision to cancel this year’s event.
Concerns regarding service, amenities and rider safety were cited as reasons for the decision. Those who have already registered will receive an email regarding refunds and rollovers to 2021.
For more information, visit www.bigbearcycling.com or follow the Tour de Big Bear Facebook page.
