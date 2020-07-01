While Bear Valley Unified School District and Big Bear High School officials continue working on alternatives and potential plans to sponsor high school sports in 2020-21, at least one event is moving forward.
Student athletes are required to have a current physical to participate in a Big Bear High School sport. In lieu of the school’s traditional Physical Night at the high school, Dr. Chris Fagan and Bear Mountain Family Practice will offer a window for appointments beginning Monday, June 29,
through July 15. Getting physicals done in a timely fashion could prove crucial in allowing prep sports this school year.
Student-athletes must make an appointment to go to Fagan’s office for the physical exam. Cost is $25. Physicals are good for one calendar year and all Big Bear High School sports during the 2020-21 season. After July 15, physicals will cost $50.
All returning athletes and incoming freshman student-athletes are required to have a current physical.
Office hours at Fagan’s office are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed Friday, July 3, for the holiday weekend. Call 909-866-5868 to make an appointment.
Athletic packets, including physicals as well as other documents requiring parent or guardian signatures, will be available at Fagan’s office at
41945 Big Bear Blvd., Suite 200, in Big Bear Lake as well as the school district office at 42271 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake. Completed physical packets can be turned in to each coach prior to the start of practice. For those
participating in tennis, golf and
winter and spring sports packets should be turned in at the Big Bear High School front office when school resumes.
