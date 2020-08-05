Senior Trey Bumstead doesn’t want to choose which sport he participates in during the 2020-21 school year. If he has his way, he may compete in as many as five sports.
Bumstead may have that option, or at least some variation of it, because of the changes to the CIF Southern Section 2020-21 sports calendar.
Last month Southern Section officials announced a compressed sports calendar in which several sports seasons overlapped from fall to spring. Many more will be conducted almost simutaneously in the spring as winter and spring seasons were combined. For student athletes in the section, it means many will choose to cut back on their participation, choosing one sport over another they may have otherwise participated in this year.
Many schools, including Big Bear High School, may allow student athletes to compete in two sports at the same time. Small schools rely heavily on multi sport athletes to be able to field their teams. Last year, more than 50 Big Bear student athletes participated in multiple sports.
It will be up to Big Bear High School coaches and possibly the school district itself whether student athletes will be able to participate simultaneously in several sports. Head track coach Ron Perkins announced via the school’s track Facebook page, that he is receptive to the practice, at least this year.
For the full story CLICK HERE
