More than 200 motorcyclists are expected to attend the annual Big Bear Run hosted by the Big Bear Trail Riders Motorcycle Club Saturday, June 27.
Motorcyclists will participate in an endurance and technical challenge covering 225 miles in the San Bernardino National Forest. Riders are given 13 hours to complete the challenge. It is a difficult challenge that generally is completed by about 25 percent of those who start the event. The start is set for 6 a.m. in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. The Convention Center is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For more information on the Big Bear Run and the Big Bear Trail Riders Motorcycle Club, visit www.bigbeartrailriders.com.
