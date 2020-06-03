MileSplitCA, a comprehensive cross-country and track and field website covering the state of California recently conducted a poll to find the Greatest Boys Combination Distance Runner of the Decade. Big Bear High School alumus Caleb Webb was not only among those in the running, he ran away with the title.
According to a MileSplitCA story, Webb won the title after receiving 2,805 votes, or 54.73 percent to beat Jesuit Matt Strangio, a two-time CIF State Meet champion.
Webb, a 2015 graduate of Big Bear High School, won the 3200-meter CIF State title, was a two-time Southern Section Division 4 champion in the 3200-meter run and the Southern Section’s 1600-meter champion in 2015.
The bracket-like poll saw Webb, a long shot, with support throughout each head-to-head match-up. He defeated Callum Bolger of San Luis Obispo in the first round, Robert Brandt of Loyola in the second round and Nico Young of Newbury Park in the third round. In the semifinal round, Webb beat out Liam Anderson of Redwood. A total of 32 distance runners at the California high school level from 2010 to 2019 were placed in the poll tournament based on track times and results, according to MileSplitCA.
