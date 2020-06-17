If there is one thing that is certain about the upcoming Big Bear High School prep sports year, it’s that no much is certain. But there are a few changes ahead for some of the teams regardless of what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020-21 season.
Football
One school in the Cross Valley League drops its football program. Two new schools join the league for football. Excelsior Charter decided to end its football program after the 2019 season. Reportedly joining Big Bear, Riverside Prep and Silver Valley in the Cross Valley League in 2020 are Trinity Classical Academy and Vasquez.
Trinity played in the Academy League in 2019, going 8-2 and earning the league title. Trinity lost in the first round of the Division 14 championships. The school is located in Valencia.
Vasquez played in the Prep League in 2019, going 3-7 overall and 1-1 in league play behind Rio Hondo Prep. Vasquez is located in Acton.
Big Bear is the three-time defending Cross Valley League champion in football. The Bears will welcome new coach John Stewart to the fold this season. Stewart replaces Dave Griffiths who retired from coaching but remains the Big Bear athletic director.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.