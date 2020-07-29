It beats the alternative.
If it comes down to the choice of not having a season or delaying the start of the season, Big Bear High School fall sports coaches prefer the latter.
That’s the consensus for football, cross-country and volleyball as Big Bear prepares for the start of the 2020-21 school year Monday, Aug. 3.
“I’m so bummed we can’t start now, but we’re taking one day at a time,” said head volleyball coach JoAnne Matlock. “We’ll figure it out as we go. I’m glad they are actually going to have, at least trying to have, a full season.”
Volleyball competition can begin Dec. 19, according to the CIF Southern Section calendar. Matlock said it is important for her team, which includes six seniors, to be able to play. “It will be weird,” Matlock said about starting volleyball competition in December. “It’s during our winter break.”
Matlock said she has tentative plans on when practice will begin, providing restrictions change. “Everything’s so fluid,” Matlock said. In the meantime, she is utilizing Zoom to stay in touch with her athletes.
