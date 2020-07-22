The California Interscholastic Federation has a plan for the 2020-21 sports year. The good news is that the plan calls for all sports are included in the plan. The not-so-good news is the plan comes with challenges for leagues and individual schools.
Big Bear High School athletics is not immune to those challenges.
On July 22, the CIF Southern Section released its sports calendar for 2020-21. The calendar condenses the calendar to two seasons — fall and spring. Although, the fall season actually doesn’t begin until winter. The result is the largest concentration of sports league and championship contests will be conducted during the spring. Traditional winter sports such as wrestling, girls and boys basketball and soccer, will overlap with baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track. Football, cross-country and girls volleyball begin in December or January and will overlap with some of the spring sports.
That poses a challenge for not only athletes who participate in several sports, but coaches who may coach more than one team. At Big Bear High School, football defensive coordinator Ron Perkins is also the head track coach. Volleyball coach JoAnne Matlock is also the junior varsity girls basketball and softball coach. Chis Leong is the head boys and girls golf coach. Diane Kendall is the tennis coach and an assistant track coach.
“The biggest issue we will have to deal with is in the spring,” said Dave Griffiths, Big Bear High School athletic director. “For fall sports, it’s the weather. But we’ve been dealing with that with our soccer teams.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
