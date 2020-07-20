The 2020-21 high school sports calendar is a little clearer today following a press conference led by CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod. Instead of the traditional fall-winter-spring sports seasons, this year will be divided into two seasons to help with spacing between particular sports and the overlap of certain sports between seasons.
The goal was to provide seasons for all sports and not cancel sports seasons this year. To be able to accomplish that goal, the CIF decided to push back the sports calendar until December and rearrange some sports seasons. With the state mandating distance learning at the start of the year, this gives schools districts and leagues plenty of time to revise and modify schedules, transportation, coaching and other issues.
“I truly believe we can do it,” Wigod said about the 2020-21 season. “These are difficult choices by everyone, but it is preferable to at least have a choice. We are doing everything we can to come through for our student athletes.”
The fall sports season for Big Bear High School will include boys and girls cross-country, football and girls volleyball. The spring sports season will include baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, wrestling, softball and boys and girls track.
The sports calendar may be set, but could be affected or postponed depending on school status and county health and safety protocols. There is some flexibility to the calendar, Wigod said.
The first sport to potentially see action is volleyball. The first contest date is Dec. 19 with the final league contest to be played by Feb. 18. CIF Southern Section playoff finals are set for March 12 or 13.
Cross-country season begins with the first date of competition on Dec. 26. The final league contest must be run by March 4 with CIF SS Prelims on March 12 or 13 and the Southern Section Finals on March 20. The CIF State Cross-Country Championships is March 27.
Football’s first practice date is set for Dec. 14 with the first official game on Jan. 8 on a 10-game in 10 weeks schedule. There will be no bye week or 0 Week games, which will affect Big Bear’s schedule. The Bears usually play a 0 week game and have a bye week before league. The final game of the regular season is March 12.
Southern Section football playoffs are March 19, 26 and April 2. With the section championship final on April 9 or 10.
The baseball and softball regular seasons are March 19- May 28. Boys and girls basketball regular season games will take place between March 12 and May 21. Boys and girls soccer regular season games must be scheduled between Feb. 27 and May 6.
Boys and girls golf seasons will be played from March 20 to May 29 with post-season tournaments set for May and June. The girls tennis team’s season moves from the fall to the spring from Feb. 22 through May 7.
The CIF Southern Section calendar allows enough time to get schools back on campus and student athletes ready for their seasons, Wigod said. “This plan remains in place now, going forward. We’ll have to look at how things develop over the next few months. We might have to back up more.” The key is to have viable league play, he said.
Whether fans will be allowed to watch games live or not will be left up to the schools, leagues and county health protocols, Wigod said.
The next steps are for school districts and leagues to revise schedules based on the parameters set by the CIF Southern Section. Big Bear High School athletic director Dave Griffiths said the Cross Valley and Agape League representatives will hold a quick Zoom meeting Tuesday, July 21, to begin the process.
See more on this story in the July 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.