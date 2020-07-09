Another Big Bear competitive event is adapting with the times. The fourth annual Conquer the Wall mile run fundraiser for the Big Bear High School cross-country program is going virtual for 2020.
The event was scheduled for Aug. 8 at Snow Summit. COVID-19 may have affected the race, but not the enthusiasm. The race is on, just in a different way.
Conquer the Wall is an uphill mile run based on a workout Olympian Ryan Hall did while running high school cross-country and track for Big Bear High. The current high school teams still utilize the course in their summer training.
Event organizer Tamara Stiles, the wife of head cross-country coach Jonathan Stiles, said the decision was made after significant discussion and deliberation.
“We hope all alumni, friends and family will still sign up for our virtual event and find your own wall on Aug. 8,” Tamara said. “We think this is a great opportunity for others to join our race that may not have originally been able to make it to Big Bear.”
Those who sign up will receive a COVID Conquered the Wall T-shirt. Participants can choose any mountain to climb — stairs, backyards, steep neighborhood streets. The possibilities are endless.
Registration is $25 through Aug. 7. Those who have already registered before it was changed to a virtual event, can ask for a partial refund or defer registration to the 2021 race.
Those participating are encouraged to send photos of their race. Conquer the Wall is the major fundraiser for the Big Bear High School cross-country program. For more information, visit www.conquerthewall.org.
