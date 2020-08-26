The Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo & Grizzly 100 is a go Sept. 26 in Big Bear Lake. But not without a few adaptations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online registration is open until noon
Sept. 25 for several categories including the National Ultra Endurance Grizzly 100K, and the 100K, 50K and 30K MTB Gran Fondo. The NUE Grizzly 75K race and 75K and 20K MTB Gran Fondo distances are not being staged this year.
Registration is available online at
There will be no on-site or same-day registration. All registration must take place online. Also eliminated for the event are aid stations. There will be two drop bag locations. The staging area is limited to registered participants who are asked not to enter the area until 30 minutes prior to start time.
Socially distanced starts will take place with those competing at each distance given a 30 minute time frame to start.
There will be no expo, beer garden or awards ceremony. There will be a podium available for participants to take personal photos.
For more information, visit bbvrace.com.
