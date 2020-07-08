HEAT IS NOT A TROUT ANGLER’s friend
Southern California will heat up this weekend and Big Bear Valley won’t be immune to the temperature surge. And that’s not good news for trout anglers in Big Bear Lake. There are two things trout really don’t like — one is the heat, the other is the noise.
Last week it was the noise that had a detrimental effect on catching trout. The Big Bear Municipal Water District counted 217 boats on the water during the morning and 503 boats in the afternoon. The morning count was about average for the Fourth of July while the afternoon count was above average, said Mike Stephenson, MWD general manager.
All those boats on the water scared the trout into the deep. Best fishing was early morning before the onslaught and at dusk when the boats started to leave the water.
Anglers don’t always share where they have the best luck, but they will tell you that trout fishing on Big Bear Lake is best in the spring and fall when the weather and the water cools down. This week much of the desert areas in Southern California are under an extreme heat watch. Triple digit temperatures are expected in the Palm Springs area by the weekend. As of July 7, the National Weather Service forecasts highs of 88 in Big Bear Lake Saturday through Monday, July 11-13. The trout are going to be sluggish and sleeping during much of the daytime hours. If you go fishing, try early morning or late evening for the best chances.
