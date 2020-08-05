RELIEF FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES
Coastal and marine fishery participants, including fish buyers, aquaculture businesses and charter boat owners and guides who have experienced a loss of income because of the effects of COVID-19 may be eligible for federal relief funding disbursed through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act. About $18 million in CARES funding was earmarked specifically for fisheries assistance in California.
The state agency estimates there are more than 11,500 potentially eligible applicants for this funding inccluding individuals who work in the offshore, shoreside, aquaculture, commercial fishing vessel and guide sectors. Eligibility is based on, among other things, a minimum 35 percent loss of fishing related income due to COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and June 30. Applicants must also submit documentation demonstrating active involvement in a qualifying sector. The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission serves as fiscal agent for these funds.
For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov and refer to the agency’s webpage for the CARES Act or send an email CARESfisheriesinfo@wildlife.ca.gov.
Big fish
We know anglers love to talk about the ones that got away, but the Big Bear Grizzly wants to know about those big catches. You can claim your bragging rights by sending your photo and story on how you caught your big fish to the Big Bear Grizzly. We are more than happy share it with our readers.
Share your photo and story. Submit photos in JPEG format by email to kportie.grizzly@gmail.com. Be sure to include first and last name of everyone in the photo, where the people reside, the date and location of the catch, and weight of fish, if available. Deadline is the Friday before the publication date.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
