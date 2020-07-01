BIG BEAR LAKE RAMPS UP
To help alleviate some of the congestion on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake, the Big Bear Municipal Water District has opened a second public launch ramp and parking lot. The Duane Boyer Public Launch Ramp, or West Ramp, is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through Sept. 7.
The Carol Morrison Public Launch Ramp, or East Ramp, near Stanfield Cutoff is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Boat inspections are being done by the MWD before launching is allowed. Permits can be purchased at either public launch ramp. Parking in the parking lots is limited to 50 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 state restrictions.
For more information, call the East Ramp at 909-866-5200 or the West Ramp at
909-866-2917, or visit www.bbmwd.com.
Big fish
We know anglers love to talk about the
ones that got away, but the Big Bear Grizzly wants to know about those big catches. Share
your photo and story. Submit photos in JPEG format by email to kportie.grizzly@gmail.com. Be sure to include first and last name of everyone in the photo, where the people reside, the date and location of the catch, and weight of fish, if available.
