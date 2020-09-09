The second annual Game of Skate competition is set for Thursday,
Sept. 10, at The Journey Church in Big Bear City.
The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition and the Above the Influence Youth Coalition host the event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Activities include a live art demonstration, catered food, music, the skate competition and prizes donated from many local restaurants and retailers.
Jesse Rogers of Rim Family Services said the event will follow all
COVID-19 protocols including facemasks and social distancing. All in attendance will need to wear a mask and apply safe social distancing. Helmets will be provided for all competition participants.
The event is open to people of all ages, but the competition is for grade school ages only. A new category has been added this year for students who want to participate with their scooters.
The skate competition is similar to the basketball game H.O.R.S.E. where one participant does a trick, and the next participant has to copy the trick correctly and so on. If they fail the trick, they get a letter. Participants who spell out S.K.A.T.E., are eliminated from the competition.
Prizes are awarded to the top skater in each age category. There is also an opportunity drawing.
For more information, contact Rogers at
jrogers@rimfamilyservices.org, or call Big Bear Prevention at 909-366-0545.
