It’s at a new location and a new day and time for the second annual Game of Skate youth event. The competition is set for Thursday, Sept. 10, at The Journey Church in Big Bear City.
The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition and the Above the Influence Youth Coalition host the event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Activities include a live art demonstration, catered food, music, the skate competition and
prizes donated from many local restaurants and retailers.
Jesse Rogers of Rim Family Services said the event will follow all COVID-19 protocols including facemasks and social distancing. All in attendance will need to wear a mask and apply safe social distancing. Helmets will be provided for all competition participants.
“We have several staff members who will be there to help people keep distanced,” Rogers said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer available. We want to make sure it is done safely and respectfully.”
