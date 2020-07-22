I watched live sporting events for the first time two weeks ago. It seemed strange after so many months going without.
Yes, I knew PGA golf tournaments were going on for longer than that. International soccer was also on the tube. And I admit I watched Liverpool win its first title in 30-plus years.
But it wasn’t until I saw a MLS game last week that I really felt like maybe, just maybe at least professional sports will give us something to watch other than old movies, repeats and old sporting events. I don’t know about you, but I’m not one for repeats.
I’m a casual sports fan, and it was tough to go without, so I can only imagine how sports nuts are feeling. Help is on the way. Maybe. With COVID-19 surges, the story changes nearly every day. We shall see how long this lasts.
First up is Major League Baseball. The abbreviated 60-game season begins Thursday, July 23, with the Dodgers hosting San Francisco at 7:08 p.m. Set your alarm or your alert. The National Basketball Association begins, or rather resumes its season on July 30. The National Football League starts playing officially on Sept. 10.
For the last several years I’ve participated in a Major League Baseball fantasy league. We are back in business this week, so it will add an extra entertainment element to the season, as short as it is. We are all just glad to have something else to do.
Who knows how long this will last. It is more and more doubtful that college sports will return this fall. High school sports teams won’t be in action until December or January. Sports fans will watch.
I’ll even watch the Los Angeles Galaxy again, and their first game was painful to watch. But it was live, and that counted for something. Golf. Basketball, Baseball, Soccer. Football. Hockey. NASCAR. Slowly and surely we are getting our sports back. I will hold my breath.
Abbreviated or short-lived, win, lose or draw, sports fans will take what we can get.
