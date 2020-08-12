As I write this the collegiate fall sports season is in question. By the time you read this, the season — which includes college football, volleyball, cross-country, soccer and more — could be pushed back to 2021.
College sports appear to be headed in the same direction as California’s high school fall sports programs. COVID-19 has not been a friend of the sporting world.
But it takes only a look at the Major League Baseball season so far to see why many schools are thinking twice about moving forward with sports. First, there was the Miami Marlins team shut down with numerous positive COVID tests. The Philadelphia Phillies missed a few games because they had been playing the Marlins at the time. Then came the St. Louis Cardinals, the second team to be shut down because of positive coronavirus tests.
Several major league baseball players have opted out and won’t be in uniform this season. Some opted out before the season resumed. Others have decided to quit for the year after playing a couple of games.
Some professional athletes in football and basketball have also made the decision to call it a year. There have been a few college athletes to just say no as well.
Then there are those still playing who don’t play by the new rules. The NBA bubble was burst when a player, who went home on family bereavement was spotted at a strip club. Despite being required to stay in the hotel while on the road for baseball, another player decided to go out with friends. He was sent home and issued an apology to his teammates.
It’s not easy to give up or temporarily delay something you love to do. It doesn’t seem fair. But, like the saying goes, we are all in this together.
We expect a lot from our athletes, our essential workers, our teachers, our entertainers. But we shouldn’t expect them to take greater risks than what we are willing to take ourselves.
Sports will still be around when this is all over. The key is that we are still around to enjoy our favorite sports when the time comes.
