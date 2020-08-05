I don’t run. At least, I don’t run anymore.
Running was part of my life in college on the Lamar University Track & Field team and as a member of the Beaumont, Texas, women’s Select soccer team back in the 1980s. But multiple knee injuries put an end to any long-term dreams of running.
COVID-19 has put the dreams of the Big Bear High School cross-country program temporarily on hold. This Saturday, Aug. 8, was supposed to be the annual Conquer the Wall mile run at Snow Summit, a fundraiser for the high school cross-country teams. COVID put a halt to the event hosted by the Big Bear High School cross-country programs to support the boys and girls championship-caliber teams.
But, like show business, the race must go on. The 2020 Conquer the Wall mile run is going virtual. Participants can find their own mile-long wall on Aug. 8 and run their mile. If they sign up for the virtual Conquer the Wall mile run, the fee is $25 and includes a “COVID Conquered the Wall” T-shirt. Participants are encouraged to turn in their times and submit photos of their runs.
Why would anyone want to pay $25 to run on their own? It’s a fundraiser, that’s why. And if you don’t want to actually run, you can make a donation and still get that cool T-shirt.
Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles said the varsity boys team this year is the strongest team since the days of Caleb Webb. Help them realize their dreams of a state appearance and potential state title.
Registration is available online at www.conquerthewall.org, and must be received by 7 a.m. Aug. 8.
The T-shirt will be sent to those who make donations or pay the entry fee in the mail about two weeks following the race.
COVID may have put a kink in fundraising plans for the Bears, but the need is still there. Do your part to support Big Bear kids. And get a cool T-shirt in the process.
Look at it this way. Helping the Big Bear cross-country program is like conquering COVID. And who doesn’t want to do that?
