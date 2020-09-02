Well, maybe not for everyone. Is anyone else confused about the college football season? Some schools are playing. Other schools are delaying their seasons until at least spring.
Some conferences are a go, others are not. And some conferences have some schools fielding teams this fall while others are taking a pass.
Week one of the NCAA college football schedule has more postponed games than actual games, but there are games. On Thursday, Sept. 3, Central Arkansas is at UAB, while South Alabama plays at Southern Mississippi. Games this Saturday, Sept. 5, include Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, Middle Tennessee at Army, SMU at Texas State, Houston Baptist at North Texas, Arkansas State at Memphis and SFA at UTEP. BYU plays at Navy on Sept. 7.
Talk about mixed messages. Are you as confused as I am? So, who is in and who is out this fall in college football? There are six FBS conference teams scheduled to play this fall with plans for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to announce a playoff matchup at the Rose Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl along with six other New Year’s bowl pairings on
Dec. 20. Yes, we are supposed to have bowl games this year, just not as many.
As of Aug. 30, the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American and Sun Belt conferences plan to have fall football games. The Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West conferences have postponed fall football at least through the rest of 2020 with the possibility of playing in the spring.
The 2020 college football season begins this weekend, for better or worse. The question is will the schedules be completed or will there be a few COVID bumps in the road?
Iowa State plans to allow 25,000 spectators at its home games. Meanwhile, the University of Alabama reported it has 1,200 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed less than two weeks ago. Will college football games become the latest super spreaders?
I don’t know what the coming weeks will hold for college football, or for all college and professional sports. But I do know for certain that sports aren’t played in a vacuum. And while the NBA may be playing in a bubble of sorts, you can’t host 25,000 spectators at a college football game and call it a bubble.
I’m afraid the FBS bubble will burst sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.