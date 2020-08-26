Don’t get me wrong. Fishing is still a go on Big Bear Lake in 2020. It’s just the fishing tournaments that have been canceled.
The Big Bear Municipal Water District board of directors denied a permit requested by Western Outdoor News for its 16th annual Big Bear Lake TroutfesT, which was scheduled to take place in early October.
The TroutfesT was the last of the 2020 fishing tournaments to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on hiatus in 2020 are the Fishin’ for $50K Trout Derby and the Carp Round-up.
To be fair, the cancellation didn’t happen because of concerns about maintaining social distancing and other regulations. It’s the other result of the pandemic — the rush to the mountains to escape the big Southern California cities. Marinas are slammed with business. The public boat launch parking lots, which are mandated at 50 percent capacity, are filled by early morning. The new motto for Big Bear Lake is — repeat after me — Big Bear, where weekdays are like weekends and weekends are like holidays.
The bottom line, Big Bear Lake has reached capacity and then some. There comes a time when the overload is too much. There aren’t enough hours in the day, days in the week or employees in the businesses to serve the tourist influx.
The postponement of the TroutfesT until 2021 was not just an MWD decision. The majority of marina owners, three of whom attended the meeting on Aug. 20, were also in favor of the move. They can’t handle the increase in demand that an additional 500 to 600 anglers would cause.
Fishing on Big Bear Lake is good to go. Trout may be sleeping a bit right now, but they will be back on the bite as the weather cools.
I’ve lived in Big Bear long enough to see events come and go. In every case, another one comes along to fill the void. The hope is that the events that were canceled in 2020 will return when it is safe to do so, hopefully in 2021. And if they don’t, well, we have learned something from 2020 that was unexpected. People come to Big Bear to escape the grind, to enjoy the outdoors, to get away. Most don’t come to attend events. That’s just gravy for those who make the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.