Ask student athletes, coaches and parents throughout the CIF Southern Section about the 2020-21 school year and you are likely to hear hopes, dreams and concerns. But at least for another week or so, you won’t hear much in the way of certainty.
The 2020-21 school year in Southern California is likely to begin much the same way the 2019-20 school year ended. Some school districts in Los Angeles and San Diego have already made the decision to begin the school year with remote learning. As I am writing this column, no decisions have been made for much of San Bernardino County districts, including Bear Valley Unified.
The story may be different following the Bear Valley Unified School District board meeting Wednesday, July 15. And, if not by then, the picture will certainly be a little clearer by July 20 when the CIF Southern Section makes an announcement on fall, winter and spring sports calendars for the year.
Commissioner Rob Wigod said it is clear that everyone wants the CIF to offer fall, winter and spring sports. “For that to take place, it will require vision, creativity, felxibility, teamwork and unwavering commitment from all involved to answer this call to leadership,” he wrote in a recent press release.
When the Grizzly interviewed Wigod earlier this year, he stressed that all options are under consideration. If sports cannot go on this year, he said there are plans being made to adapt. If sports competitions can’t take place in the fall, then one scenario being discussed focuses on all three seasons of sports to take place beginning in January. But that’s the extreme case scenario.
While coaches and athletes at Big Bear High School wait for the July 20 announcement, they keep their fingers crossed that practices for some fall sports can begin two days later. If that doesn’t happen, it may be frustrating, but not a disaster. The CIF is determined not to cancel seasons, something that happened to spring sports earlier this year.
The bottom line, according to Big Bear athletic director Dave Griffiths, is student safety. And that is the deciding factor in whatever decision is made by the CIF and the school district. Let’s hope that both decisions are coordinated. It would be heartbreaking if Bear Valley Unified was in the minority among school districts when making the final decision about sports.
I believe every attempt will be made to keep students safe and to provide them with the opportunity to compete in high school sports in the upcoming school year. Patience will be an important trait to embrace for all involved. It won’t be easy if the fall sports season is postponed for a few months. But the possibility is real, and we must be prepared. In any case, the prep sports picture will be clearer next week.
