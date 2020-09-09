As a cyclist living full-time in Big Bear I have enjoyed riding these mountain roads for nearly two decades. For more than 10 years I have participated in the annual Peak 2 Peak Pedal, riding 335 miles on the highways between Big Bear and Mammoth for the US Adaptive Recreation Center.
You know what’s scarier than riding on a narrow shoulder on Highway 395? Riding the Big Bear roads this summer. After experiencing a dramatic increase traffic and short tempers from motorists shouting their displeasure and driving with purpose closer than 3 feet, I put my bike in winter storage in June.
More and more I see the need for bike lanes in Big Bear. Sharing the road doesn’t work. There are too many motorists who either don’t see cyclists or don’t like cyclists on the road (they make that painfully clear in every encounter). And there are too many cyclists running stop signs and traffic signals, riding on sidewalks and in the wrong direction. As with so much going on in life these days, the cycling versus motorist war is more divisive than ever.
When I tell friends I obey the rules of the road, they don’t hear my words. They just return with examples of those who don’t, lumping me and others like me with the violators. It hurts when even those you count as friends see you as the part of the problem.
So, bike lanes are a must. The city of Big Bear Lake has taken a good step forward with the Stanfield Cutoff plan. But there is a lot of work that needs to be done. Sandalwood Drive is wide enough for bike lanes in both directions, but there is only one lane — going west. Cyclists continue to ride that lane in the wrong direction, leading to a few encounters with cyclists using the lane appropriately.
San Bernardino County needs to step up in the unincorporated areas, providing separated bike lanes for cyclists. Caltrans needs to step up along Highway 18 and Highway 38 to provide wider shoulders and shoulders where there are none.
Cyclists can’t safely ride the road without fear of being hit by a vehicle.
It’s time for those responsible for transportation — city, county and state governments — to brush off that dust on those bike lane plans and get to work.
