Instead of watching teams practice and lining up officials for games, Big Bear High School athletic director Dave Griffiths has spent the past several weeks doing something he thought was a done deal.
He’s working on the 2020-21 sports calendar.
When the CIF Southern Section decided to push back the start of the 2020-21 sports calendar to next year, that meant all the schedules finalized in all sports needed a redo. There is still plenty of time to get everything in order, but it has been a slow process, Griffiths said.
“The (Cross Valley) League has put together revised schedules for league play,” Griffiths said. “Now we are confirming and moving around our nonleague games.”
Griffiths said fall sports (volleyball, football and cross-country) schedules are nearly complete with a little fine-tuning still to be done. Now the focus turns to winter and spring sports, which will take place nearly simultaneously in the spring.
For Griffiths, his day doesn’t end with conversations with Cross Valley League members. The Big Bear High School girls tennis team moves to the Ambassador League in the spring, while the girls golf team plays in the Desert Valley League.
“Tennis is set,” Griffiths said. “I haven’t received a definitive answer from the Desert Valley League for girls golf.”
The problem is how to schedule girls and boys golf matches without overlapping. Like Big Bear High School, most of the other Desert Valley League golf programs are coached by one coach for boys and girls teams.
Griffiths said members of the Cross Valley League meet again next week to work on the calendars. “The biggest thing is the movement of winter sports to spring. Winter sports had unique schedules that worked around the Christmas break. We’re trying to reorganize to fit the spring calendar, trying to figure it out.”
As it stands now under CIF Southern Section rules, volleyball is allowed to begin competition in mid December followed by cross-country in late December and football in January. Of course all of that is dependent on county health and safety concerns with the Bear Valley Unified School District making the final decision on whether it is safe to play and how to play the games.
One step at a time, though. First, the 2020-21 Big Bear High School sports calendar must be finalized.
“It’s a slow process,” Griffiths said.
Slow and steady for Big Bear High School sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.