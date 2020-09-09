Rain may have temporarily shortened the Bear Mountain Ladies Golf Club 2020 championship tournament, but it didn’t dampen team members’ spirit.
The club’s two-day championship began Aug. 19, but was halted after 11 holes because of a rain storm. Players were able to finish the last seven holes of the first round on Aug. 24. The final 18-hole round took place on Aug. 26.
Fran Harris was crowned the champion with an average gross score of 91 for 18 holes. Harris spends her summers in Big Bear and calls San Antonio home during the winter season.
The Bear Mountain Ladies Golf Club plays on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. during the season. For membership information, contact Maureen Thompson at maureen279@msn.com or 760-636-8528.
