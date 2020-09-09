The Bear Mountain Men’s Golf Club hosted its 2020 club championship on
Aug. 28 to determine who moves on to the SCGA Tournament of Club Championships.
Bear Mountain winners include Bob Amezquita, low net; Bob Valko, low gross and club champion; and Ed Fitzpatrick, low senior net. All three have qualified for the SCGA tourney set for December in Palm Springs.
