The light is green for mountain bike racers. Rim Nordic Bike Park hosts its summer cross-country mountain bike series beginning Saturday, June 27.
“We have many changes in place for race day, but I think everyone will have no problem following those,” says race director Bev Brown. “Unfortunately, no spectators will be allowed other than parents of under-age racers.”
Online registration is accepted. There will be no race day registration. Visit www.rimnordic.com to register.
No USA Cycling license is required to race any of the Rim Nordic races. There will be no kids races at the June 27 event.
Face coverings are mandatory in public under certain circumstances. Face coverings will be required for all in attendance. Cyclists must wear face coverings when not racing.
The June 27 course is a 7.2-mile lap with single track and fire roads. Elevation gain is approximately 900 feet per lap. Course map is available on the Rim Nordic website.
Pro and expert men and women will race three laps. Expert men age 50 and older and expert women age 40 and older race two laps. Sport class men and women, and tandems also race two laps. Beginner men and women race one lap.
Check in is from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Beginner and sport races start at
10 a.m. Pro and expert women, and open singlespeed races are at 11 a.m. Pro and expert men start at
11:30 a.m. “Registration is looking good with lots of new people to our event,” Brown says.
Other race dates are July 18,
Aug. 16 and Sept. 13. Three of the four races count for the overall award. To qualify for overall awards, cyclists must attend the finals. Awards for each individual event will be given three deep in each category.
Rim Nordic is located on State Route 18, five miles east of Running Springs and across the highway from Snow Valley Resort. For more information, call 909-867-2600 or visit www.rimnordic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.