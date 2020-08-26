The second race in the Big Bear Shootout-Snow Summit series is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29 and 30. After a successful race the first of the month, the second race will be organized in similar style with staggered starts.
Pre-registration online at www.teambigbear.com is required. Packet pickup is available on race day at Bear Mountain. There will be no official awards ceremony. Riders can pick up cross-country and enduro awards at Bear Mountain. Downhill awards will be distributed at the finish line.
Packet pickup location is open from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. The Enduro race start and finish is at Snow Summit with racing beginning at 12:56 p.m.
On Aug. 30, the Bear Mountain check-in location opens at 7:30 a.m. Cross-country and Endurance racers begin with staging at Bear Mountain and the start on Skyline Road (Forest Road 2N10). The Endurance start begins at 9 a.m. followed by Cross-Country at 10 a.m.
Downhill racers can begin practice runs at Snow Summit at 9:30 a.m. The Downhill race begins at 2 p.m. at Snow Summit.
For more information, visit www.teambigbear.com.
