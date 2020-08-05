Racing on the mountaintop has never been sweeter. Since COVID-19 postponed or canceled the early part of the 2020 mountain bike race season, the chance to get back in the saddle was enough for a couple of hundred participants at the Big Bear Shoot Out Aug. 1 and 2.
New rules, including staggered starts, no spectators and no on-course aid stations were in place for cross-country, enduro and downhill races at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Event host Team Big Bear provided first-aid support.
Professional racers turned out for all of the events with Chad Hall of Big Bear Lake, riding for Bear Valley Bikes, winning the open men’s endurance race. Paul Fabian of Prescott, Arizona, won the pro men’s cross-country race while Gabrielle Richardson of Rancho Santa Margarita won the women’s pro cross-country event.
The pro men’s enduro champion was Spencer Rathkamp of Stevenson Ranch. Anneke Beerten of Foothill Ranch won the women’s pro enduro title. Joe Lawwill of Anaheim Hills was the vet pro men’s enduro winner.
Rounding out the pro titles was Austin Warren of Alpine taking the downhill title while Beerten won her second pro title of the weekend, finishing first in the downhill race.
Local riders included James Coarasa, Bobby Bondurant, Josh Donahue, Daniel Oprea and Jen Donahue in the enduro event. Evan Turner, Ella Kearney Turner, Sandra Blakeslee-Grimes, Dean Critel and Michael Slavinsky were local cross-country racers. Local downhill finishers included Coarasa, Donahue, Bondurant, Scott Durkin, Scott Higgins, Dylan Hyde and Tyler Haney.
www.teambigbear.com. The next mountain bike racing event at Big Bear Mountain Resort is Aug. 29-30.
—Kathy Portie
