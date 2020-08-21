The last of the originally scheduled fishing tournaments at Big Bear Lake in 2020 has gone the way of the rest. The Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake October TroutfesT has been cancelled.
The Big Bear Municipal Water District Board of Directors voted 4-0 with one abstention to deny Western Outdoor News’ permit to host the 2020 tournament. Board member Larry Cooke did not vote because of a possible conflict of interest.
MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson deferred the decision to the board during the Aug. 20 board meeting. “I technically can make the decision,” Stephenson told the board. “I don’t want to be (the one) to make a decision to have 2,000 people in our parking lot.”
Stephenson said the MWD is tapped for staff and won’t have the ability to accommodate the increase in numbers during the event. Stephenson wasn’t the only person in favor of denying the permit. Marina owners expressed concerns.
“I’ve made decisions this year that I never thought I’d have to make,” said Holloway’s Marina owner Loren Hafen. “We canceled the Pirate Ship. We’re not renting kayaks or paddleboards. We’re limiting our pontoon boat (rental) inventory.”
Hafen said Holloway’s has had trouble finding and keeping employees. “The other marinas I’ve talked to just don’t have enough employees to handle (the event),” Hafen said, adding that he spoke with the event organizer before the meeting and 150 anglers have already registered for the TroutfesT. The permit estimates entries at 600. The MWD-managed public launch ramps accommodate a maximum of 81 vessels as part of the COVID-19 50 percent capacity restriction.
Pleasure Point Marina representatives at the meeting also agreed that it was best to not hold the tournament.
Board member Tom Bradford asked Stephenson what the county regulations are about large gatherings like fishing tournaments. “We can’t have a wedding. We can’t hold church services, we can’t even have funerals, how can you have a damn fishing tournament?” Bradford said.
Board member Bob Ludecke said this summer the whole town has been upset in negative and positive ways regarding the increase in visitors. “If we can’t handle (the tournament) then we shouldn’t try,” Ludecke said. “I take a lot of stock in what our GM says.”
The 16th annual Western Outdoor News Big Bear Lake TroutfesT was scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4. For those who have already registered in advance, contact Western Outdoor News at wonews.com.
Consensus was that the tournament can return to Big Bear Lake in the future. “I support not having it this year,” Hafen said. “But I do support the TroutfesT.”
