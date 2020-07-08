Big Bear High School’s fall sports summer workout season will not go on as originally scheduled. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. At least, not yet.
Football, cheer and cross-country teams were scheduled to begin their summer conditioning programs next week. But, according to Big Bear High School athletic director Dave Griffiths, school officials had already decided to push back the start date until after the CIF Southern Section announcement July 20 regarding the 2020-2021 sports calendar. Now, with orders issued July 1 by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the delay may be a little longer, Griffiths said.
The new orders prohibit youth and recreational activities, including conditioning and drills. Griffiths said Bear Valley Unified School District is asking for clarification from San Bernardino County Health Department whether guidelines includes high school sports.
“Our interpretation is that it does,” Griffiths said. “But either way, we are moving back cross-country and football practices and in the process of working out the volleyball practice schedule. Cheer will not start up next week.”
Griffiths said, if the COVID-19 guidelines don’t include high school sports, Big Bear High School officials will determine the next step based on the CIF Southern Section announcement.
For the full story CLICK HERE
