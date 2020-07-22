Sunny mountain skies and a place to race brought 200 mountain bikers to Rim Nordic Bike Park on
July 18. Riders competed in the second cross-country mountain bike race of the summer season series.
Special precautions were taken to continue social distancing and prohibit gatherings. Racers remained in their cars until the assigned time for their starts on the 7-mile course. A time trial format was used for the second straight time. Each racer left the start line alone with racers leaving in 20 second incriments.
Rim Nordic was assisted by Kevin Somes and Snow Valley Mountain Resort, allowing the use of the venue for parking and restrooms.
More first-time racers joined the veterans at Rim Nordic including kids as young as 7 and as old as 69. Reggie Miller, retired NBA basketball pro and UCLA star, attended, finishing fourth in his first expert division race.
Top pro winners included Chad Hall of Big Bear Lake and Nikki Peterson of Idyllwild. The pro men’s division attracted the largest field with 16 participants. For complete results visit
The third race in the Rim Nordic Series is Aug. 16.
