Mountain bikers are flocking to the San Bernardino mountains, and not just to ride in the numerous bike parks on the mountaintop. The second race in the Rim Nordic MTB cross-country series is set for Saturday, July 18.
More than 150 mountain bikers showed up for the first race in June. Race director Bev Brown said advance registration for the second race is going well. “We are hoping to match the previous race numbers,” she said.
Online registration is available until 5 p.m. Friday, July 17. There is no race day registration. No USA Cycling license is required to race any of the Rim Nordic races this season.
Racing begins at 10 a.m. with time trial starts — one person at a time, 20 seconds apart using assigned start times and a countdown clock. Racers are reminded to be on time for their start or they will be put at the end of the line.
