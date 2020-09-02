The clock is ticking. Ride, donate or volunteer for the 26th annual Peak to Peak Pedal, the major fundraising bicycle ride for the US Adaptive Recreation Center.
The ride is Oct. 7-11 from Big Bear to Mammoth. Proceeds contribute to scholarships and equipment for participants in the USARC programs for those living with a disability.
The USARC is adapting plans for support, meals and break stops with everyone’s well being in mind. The plan will be adjusted as public health policy and safety measures require.
Whether you are an avid cyclist, or a part-time rider who just loves being outside, sign up to participate in the Peak to Peak Pedal. The event is limited to 50 riders and includes all meals, experienced SAG support, transportation of gear between host towns, well-equipped break stops, spectacular scenery and inspiring challenges.
For those who don’t want to ride, but want to help, you can share the adventure by becoming a donor or a volunteer. A minimum of $2,500 is required by each rider.
Volunteers are not required to raise money, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit
www.usarc.org or call the USARC office at 909-584-0269.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.