Summer recreation events at the US Adaptive Recreation Center continue to be on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But behind the scenes, Sara Rosell and Shelly Egerer are busier than ever.
Rosell has taken on new duties as the interim executive director after executive director Tom Peirce decided to retire. “Tom decided this was the right time for him to retire with no summer program in the works,” Rosell said. “Shelly and I have been sharing his duties until the board put me in as the interim director.”
The USARC board of directors are in the process of searching for a new executive director. Rosell, who has been with USARC for 15 years, said she let them know she is “absolutely interested” in the position.
The Big Bear Grizzly has reached out to Peirce, but as of press time has not heard from him.
One of the projects Rosell and Egerer have been planning is the 26th annual Peak to Peak Pedal, the bicycle ride from Big Bear to Mammoth that takes place Oct. 7-11. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit organization. Last year, the ride raised more than $120,000.
