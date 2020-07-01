When Rim Nordic opened the gates for its first race in 2020 on June 27, nearly 150 mountain bikers showed up. But not all at once.
Co-director Bev Brown and company planned a race that would build in physical distancing requirements. Race categories were assigned times for competition, which is the norm at Rim Nordic. In addition to staggered start times, the races were organized as time trials. Each rider would start the race alone, riding against the clock.
“It really went well, but not the same as chasing the guy in your group you started with. I get it,” Brown said. “Our timing team is already making arrangements for better starts for us. I’m really excited.”
In addition to the time trail format, face coverings were required by all in attendance at the base area. Racers were required to wear face masks when they weren’t racing. A food truck was also on site to limit social gathering as well, Brown said.
Competitors were eager to participate since mountain bike racing had been on hold in Southern California since March because of COVID-19 pandemic. When the word went out that Rim Nordic was hosting its first event, cyclists came from as far away as Las Vegas, Merlin, Oregon and Santa Maria, California.
