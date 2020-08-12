The Bear Valley Bikes mountain bike team has set the standard as the 2020 Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike series resumes Sunday, Aug. 16. The Big Bear team, which has won more Rim Nordic titles than any other team, will have a target on its riders’ backs as cyclists jockey for position before the season finale.
Bear Valley Bikes enters the day with 1,506 points. The Cycler Bike Shop team is a distant second at 1,006. There are 10 teams vying for the 2020 title.
“We’re in a really good position,” said Bear Valley Bikes owner Derek Hermon.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.