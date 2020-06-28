With so many mountain bike races canceled in Southern California the past several months, it was no surprise that one of the first races to be held would attract a following. The first Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike race of 2020 attracted more than 140 cyclists on June 27.
Gustavo Pedroza, riding for Baghouse, completed the men’s pro race in 1 hour, 36 minutes, 17.26 seconds, earning the first place podium. Three members of the Bear Valley Bikes team also competed in the pro race, which had a field of 14 riders. Stuart Gonzalez was third in 1:39:26.18, followed by Romolo Forcino in fourth at 1:39:45.27. John Nobil rounded out the Bear Valley Bikes racers in the pro field, finishing seventh at 1:45:42.19.
Lesley Paterson, riding for LIV/Enve, won the women’s pro race in 1:54:22.08. The top Bear Valley Bikes finisher in the pro women’s division was Sandy Grimes, who finished third in 1:59:54.27.
Bear Valley Bikes owner Derek Hermon, riding in the expert men 50-54 division, finished second behind Carlos Salazar of Don’s Bicycles. John Keating of Bear Valley Bikes was fourth in the expert men 55-59 race, and Larry Longo was third in the expert men 60-64 race, riding for Bear Valley Bikes. Jessica Wallen was third in the beginning women’s 30-39 race.
Ken Ridley won the expert men 65-plus race, earning Bear Valley Bikes team’s top finish. Cindy Villars of Bear Valley Bikes won the expert women 50-plus. The local team scored first and second in the open single speed race with Gary Milkman Griffith taking first and Raulie Tarango in second. Another first place finish for Bear Valley Bikes was scored by Kyle McCulloch in the sport men 30-39 division. Rounding out the top finishes for Bear Valley Bikes was Batista Thomas, who claimed the sport men 50-54 title.
The top finisher among other local riders was Jimmy Coarasa of Big Bear City, who won the beginner men’s 40-49 race.
The next Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike race is July 18. For more information, visit www.rimnordic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.