Earlier this year, Susie Schmelzer, director of the Kodiak Ultra Marathons in Big Bear Lake, was excited when her race was selected to become part of the Spartan Trail World Championships.
And then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We completely overhauled the event,” Schmelzer said. “This year we will offer two formats — an open course race format is an option for adventurous runners who like to run in a mostly self-supported environment while racing for an official time. The course will be marked, but there will be no formal aid stations.”
Open runners can choose when they want to run so long as they run sometime between Sept. 9-11 or on Sept. 13.
The Elite race has a limited field of 40 men and 40 women in half-marathon or 100-mile races. The 100-mile elite race begins with a start in the Village at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
For the full story CLICK HERE
